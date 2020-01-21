OrganiGram Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

OGI opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 19.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 14.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

