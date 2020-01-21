ORGANIGRAM-TS to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.09 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

ORGANIGRAM-TS stock opened at C$4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $693.54 million and a PE ratio of -61.91. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a 12-month low of C$2.47 and a 12-month high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

