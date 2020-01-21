Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $132,566.00 and approximately $1,524.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,958,931 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

