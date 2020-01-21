ParallelCoin Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $147,762.00 and $89.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00661013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007774 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00032212 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

