Particl Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00007720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $6.47 million and $9,625.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

