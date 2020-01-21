Patientory (PTOY) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $412,016.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.03622016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.