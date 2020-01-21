Paxos Standard (PAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $403.05 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $209.87 million and approximately $403.05 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, FCoin, SouthXchange and DDEX. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 208,898,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,898,078 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, DDEX, C2CX, CoinBene, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, TOKOK, OKEx, Bitfinex, BW.com, BigONE, CoinPlace, Coinsuper, Binance, P2PB2B, ZB.COM, WazirX, Bitrue, Hotbit, BitMart, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, HitBTC, Coinall, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, FCoin, BitMax, BCEX, Gate.io, KuCoin, Iquant, Bit-Z, ABCC, CoinEx, MXC, OKCoin, Bittrex, Crex24 and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

