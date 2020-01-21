Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 521,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

