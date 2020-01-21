Payfair Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $10,518.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

