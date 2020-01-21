Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $56,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 28,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,354. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.76.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

