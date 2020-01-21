Peerguess Achieves Market Cap of $10,422.00 (GUESS)

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Peerguess has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Peerguess has a market capitalization of $10,422.00 and $23.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerguess token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerguess was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. The official website for Peerguess is peerguess.com. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess. The official message board for Peerguess is medium.com/@peerguess.

Peerguess can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerguess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerguess using one of the exchanges listed above.

