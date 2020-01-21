Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of PPL opened at C$50.48 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$43.76 and a 52 week high of C$51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.23.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5200001 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,450.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.