Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $317.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

