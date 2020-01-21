Penta Price Reaches $0.0001 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Penta token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX and HADAX. Penta has a market cap of $1.49 million and $100,527.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, BCEX, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

