Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,597 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises 1.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.24% of Pentair worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after buying an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Pentair by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after buying an additional 2,754,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pentair by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,616,000 after buying an additional 142,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,848,000 after buying an additional 132,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

PNR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,613. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $256,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

