People (CVE:PEO) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity

People (CVE:PEO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price target on shares of People and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of People stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.40. 16,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.16. The firm has a market cap of $699.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.86. People has a 1 year low of C$7.21 and a 1 year high of C$11.00.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that People will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

