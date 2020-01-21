Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 879,984 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,869,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,501,000 after buying an additional 140,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

Microsoft stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.