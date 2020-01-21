PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 76.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,758,000 after purchasing an additional 233,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.86. 4,439,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.81. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $142.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

