Perlin (PERL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Perlin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. During the last week, Perlin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Perlin has a market cap of $5.75 million and $1.54 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.95 or 0.03640714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00209659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.