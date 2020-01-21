Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

Petmed Express has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Petmed Express has a payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:PETS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 372,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Petmed Express has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PETS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

