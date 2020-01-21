PHI Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,516.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. PHI Token has a total market cap of $255,952.00 and approximately $10,516.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03625518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00204149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00129005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PHI Token Token Profile

PHI Token’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

