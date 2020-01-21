Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,338 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $88.75. 2,979,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,293. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

