Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $139,567.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $139,567.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000561 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,404,619,615 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

