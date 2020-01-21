Pinkcoin Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $543,456.00 and approximately $456.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.01257001 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036223 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000752 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,071,508 coins and its circulating supply is 414,811,072 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

