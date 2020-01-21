Pinterest (PINS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/17/2020 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

1/10/2020 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Pinterest had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/16/2019 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PINS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 12,497,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,475,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,372,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

