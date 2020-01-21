Pirate Chain Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $37,896.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 142,520,144 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

