PIXEL Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $748,276.00 and approximately $320,098.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,726.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.94 or 0.03915393 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00686230 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015842 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000400 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

