Plair (PLA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Plair has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $71,395.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Plair has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Plair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.28 or 0.05478875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026805 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033916 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127727 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Plair Token Profile

PLA is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,858,508,800 tokens. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife. Plair’s official website is plair.life.

Buying and Selling Plair

Plair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.