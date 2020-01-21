PlayChip (PLA) Market Capitalization Tops $8.24 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $272.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.05495586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127691 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

