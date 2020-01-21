Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0302

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. Playkey has a market cap of $419,871.00 and approximately $17,352.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

