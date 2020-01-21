Polis (POLIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,337.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00009759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $10,337.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 740.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,358,864 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

