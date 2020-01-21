Polymath Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Polymath has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $3.08 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bitbns and LATOKEN. During the last week, Polymath has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,408,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX, Koinex, Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

