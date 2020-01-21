PolySwarm Hits Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $7,434.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

