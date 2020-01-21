PonziCoin (PONZI) Price Up 193.7% Over Last Week

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, PonziCoin has traded up 193.7% against the US dollar. One PonziCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PonziCoin has a total market cap of $5,262.00 and $385.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PonziCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PonziCoin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PonziCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PonziCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.