PopularCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 69% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a market cap of $77,693.00 and $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 70.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00659949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000905 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007909 BTC.

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,991,160,708 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

