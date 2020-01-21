Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Cap of $18.50 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004012 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, OKEx and HitBTC. In the last week, Populous has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $18.50 million and $1.85 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.03624727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00204544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Binance, Kucoin, LATOKEN, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

