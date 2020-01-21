Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 5.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,132,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,100,000 after buying an additional 319,822 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 205.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 369.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.33. 5,368,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

