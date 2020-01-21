Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 125,223 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000. General Mills makes up approximately 4.3% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

