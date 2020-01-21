Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 3.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8,452.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.11. 252,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

