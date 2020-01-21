Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.5% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.10. 4,768,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $312.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.