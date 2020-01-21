Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Cerner makes up approximately 4.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. UBS Group began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $66.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,369. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

