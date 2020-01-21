Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 3.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,911. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,042,324.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,532,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,652 shares of company stock worth $6,657,846.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

