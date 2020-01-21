Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 1,765 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Tennant accounts for 2.6% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. owned about 0.28% of Tennant worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

TNC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,448. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNC. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti started coverage on Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tennant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $336,015.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $997,644.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,791 shares of company stock worth $4,051,940. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

