Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 2,070 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $67.86. 8,670,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,089,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

