Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,433 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 3.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $243.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.05 and its 200-day moving average is $221.69. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -225.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,450 shares of company stock worth $8,670,071. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.