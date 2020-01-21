Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 7,951 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises about 2.7% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.72.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,313 shares of company stock worth $8,512,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.89. The stock had a trading volume of 371,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average is $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

