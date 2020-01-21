Primas (PST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $781,225.00

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BCEX, Gate.io and LBank. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $781,225.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Primas Token Profile

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BCEX, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

