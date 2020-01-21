Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0462

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $8,999.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,422,236 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

