Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 12.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

EFA stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. 20,026,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

