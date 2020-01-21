Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.28. 20,900,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,045,457. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $160.32 and a 1-year high of $223.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.